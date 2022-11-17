Kenya: House Clerks Gazette Thursday as Date for EALA Elections

Nairobi — Parliament has gazetted Thursday as the stipulated date for the East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) elections, for the bicameral house to settle on nine nominees to represent the country.

This is in a gazette notice signed by the Clerk of the National Assembly Samuel Njoroge and his counterpart from the Senate Jeremiah Nyegenye who are the presiding officers of the elections.

"Pursuant to Rule 15 (1) of the East African Legislative Assembly

Elections (Election of Members of the Assembly) Rules, 2017, we, the

Presiding Officers, appoint Thursday, 17th November, 2022, as the election day," stated the gazette notice.

The elections will be conducted in both houses with Senate slated to commence at 9:30a.m while in the National Assembly the exercise will start 10;00a.m.

The 416 MPs from both houses will have to settle on 9 nominees from both coalition.

Kenya Kwanza Alliance coalition have five slots to fill while the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya have four slots.

The United Democratic Alliance party which will field nominees on behalf of the coalition has already has settled on the five nominees.

From the shortlist of 15 nominees presented to the presiding officers have through secret ballot settled on Former Mombasa senator Hassan Omar,Former Nandi Women Representative MP -Zipporah Kering and Former nominated MP David Ole Sankok.

Also on the list is Former URP Secretary General Fred Muteti and Former Nominated Senator Falhada Dedhow.

The five might have a smooth sail come the voting tomorrow if the Kenya Kwanza Alliance align to the resolutions made on the elections