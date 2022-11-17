Rwanda: South Africa's Benjamin Dube to Perform at Hillsong Concert in Kigali

Renowned South African gospel singer Bishop Benjamin Dube is expected to join Hillsong London, in a concert dubbed "Hillsong London Live in Kigali" slated for November 25, 2022, at BK Arena.

Both, Dube and Hillsong were last in Kigali at different times in 2019.

Benjamin Dube, 60, is a South African gospel recording artist who rose to fame in the early 80s.

Over the years he has released several albums which have reached gold and platinum status in the South African music rankings.

Dube is also a lead pastor of the High Praise Centre in Voslorus, east of Johannesburg.

His songs became very popular and have been translated into Kinyarwanda. 'Ketshepile Wena' inspired 'Hari Impamvu', while 'Thel' umoya' became 'Urukundo.'

Hillsong London is part of the Hillsong United worship band that originated from Hillsong Church, an Australia-based church that is one of the largest evangelical Christian churches in the world.

Their songs are popular across various countries, including Rwanda.

They are famous for songs including 'Hozana, Oceans, Take it all, Lord you're all I need, What a beautiful name, I Surrender, Behold and many more.

Entry to the show is Rwf5, 000 for regular seats, Rwf20, 000 for VIP and Rwf50, 000 for VVIP.