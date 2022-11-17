Tanzania: Students' Loan Hits Record

The Tanzania Higher Learning Institutions Students' Organisation (TAHLISO) has hailed the government for disbursing an additional 84bn/- to finance qualified applicants, after missing loans in previous the application.

The additional amount means that the Higher Education Students' Loans Board (HESLB) will spend a total of 654bn/- in this financial year (2022/23), instead of 570bn/- previously announced. The money will benefit at least 177,000 loan applicants at various higher-learning institutions including first-year students

The latest development comes as a great relief to a total of 28,000 qualified students, who had missed the loans through HESLB. They have now been bailed out by the government that has increased the loan funds.

TAHLISO president, Mr Frank Nkinda told journalists in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday that the government through the HESLB has completed all payments procedures and students were now finalising the registration process.

"As of today (yesterday), at least 28,000 students who missed out the loans have been facilitated and they are finalising registration process in various higher learning institutions," Mr Nkinda said.

According to the information confirmed by the Head of Government Communication Unit in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Ms Silvia Lupembe, the government has already approved and disbursed the additional fund to enable the students to complete registration at their respective institutions.

"After disbursing 84bn /-, the total budget for the financial year 2022/2023 will stand at 654bn/- to benefit 177,000 qualified students," he added.

Mr Nkinda said the increase confirms the intention of the sixth-phase government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan to enable more young Tanzanians to access loans and study to serve the country and fulfill their dreams.

He said according to reports from HESLB, the government as of yesterday had issued loans to 68,455 first-year students amounting to 183.7bn/-.

This latest development comes hardly four days since HESLB opened its appeal window for seven days to allow students to challenge their loan allocations for the academic year 2022/2023.

The appeal window involves students left out of this year's loan allocations as well as those, who are not satisfied with the money they received.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Initially, the government had instructed colleges and universities to admit all 28,000 students, who have qualified to secure loans from HESLB as they finalise procedures for issuing the money.

According to a statement released on Sunday by HESLB Director General, Mr Abdul-Razaq Badru, students should file their appeals online along with relevant documents to support their claims from November 13th this year.

While adjourning the 9th meeting of the 12th National Assembly last week, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa stated the government's intention to ensure that all the qualified applicants receive their loans accordingly.

"President Samia Suluhu Hassan has approved that all the 28,000 students should report to their universities for admission as the government is finalising the procedures for releasing their loans," he said.

The Premier indicated that the government was intending to table in the parliament the request for approval of the needed budget that will be dispatched to all students, who have qualified for higher education loan.

The Premier also commended all members of the parliament, who made various contributions aimed at improving the performance of the HESLB in terms of the allocations, issuance and recovery of the loan.

The discussion was focused on improving the performance of the board, examining complaints raised with regard to the loan disbursement process, as well as ensuring that all 28,000 qualifying students for the academic year 2022/23 get the loan.

In 2020/2021, the government loaned 464bn/- to 149,398 students - 55,287 of them first-year students, while 94,111 were to continue with their studies. In 2021/22 financial year, the amount rose to 570bn/-