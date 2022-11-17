Tanzania: League Sponsor Unveils Football Priorities

Premier League's main sponsor NBC has emphasized on their commitment to further improve the status of the league by continuing to empower the teams to enable them self-sufficiency.

The commitment was revealed on Tuesday by the bank's Finance Director Waziri Barnabas while speaking to the participants of the 17th Annual General Meeting of the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) in Mwanza.

"Basically, we are very much impressed by the standard shown by all clubs participating in the league and we are so proud to be part of the result." he said.

According to Mr. Waziri, apart from sponsoring the league, the bank has developed various schemes aimed at achieving the ambitious plan, including the provision of bus loans to a number of clubs that participate in the league as a way to solve transportation challenges for the clubs.

"The availability of good modern buses will help to reduce fatigue among players so that they can bring the expected competition while on the pitch. We are at a good stage and soon some teams will be given their buses," he said.

He further mentioned other schemes that include a special health and life insurance scheme for NBC Premier League Club players, technical bench members and their respective families.

The insurance service is provided in partnership with Sanlam Life Insurance Tanzania and Britam.

"Thanks to our agreement with TFF, we can now offer life and health insurance covers to all the NBC Premier League players, club staff, and their immediate families. Special thanks to our partners, Sanlam and Britam Insurance companies, for bringing these arrangements to life" he mentioned.

He further asked all the football stakeholders including clubs, officials and individual players to ensure that they invest in the bank's Twiga Bond so that they can benefit from the various benefits that come from the Bond.

"The minimum purchase of the bond amount is 500,000/-. Investors in the NBC Twiga Bond will earn a whopping interest rate of 10 per cent per annum, payable semi-annually throughout the five years until December 2027. The interest rate paid is free from withholding tax deduction. So we welcome all football stakeholders to invest in this bond" he appealed.