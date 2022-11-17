South Africa: Police Arrests Israeli's Most Wanted Gang Leader and Seven Others in Bryanston

press release

A multi-disciplinary team led by Interpol South Africa, Organised Crime, Detectives, Crime Intelligence and the Special Task Force (STF) have arrested a 46-year-old Israeli gang leader attached to a criminal organisation in Israel called the 'Abergil Organisation'.

The wanted fugitive has been arrested together with seven others at a house in Bryanston.

The Israeli gang leader has been on Interpol's Red Notice from 2015. He is a wanted suspect in Israel for conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder.

According to Israeli authorities, the suspect is part of a notorious gang dealing in drug trafficking, extortion and other criminal activities. In 2003 and 2004, this wanted suspect allegedly placed an explosive bomb underneath a vehicle of a man in Israel in two separate incidents.

As a result of the first explosion, five people sustained serious injuries but all miraculously survived.

In the second incident, the suspect also attempted to do the same with the same victim, where he placed a bomb on top of a vehicle. In this incident, three people also sustained serious injuries.

During an early morning take down operation, the team pounced on an identified address in Bryanston and found the suspect and seven others, 12 firearms including 5 x assault rifles and 7 x pistols , 40 000 US dollars, 3 suspected stolen motorcycles were siezed.

All role players are at the scene where the investigation and search warrant is being executed.