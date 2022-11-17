Tanzania: Chato District Moves to Curb Exam Cheating

Geita — Chato District in Geita Region has undertaken various measures to ensure that this year's Form Four national examinations are done without any fraud.

Chato District Education Officer, Mr Thobias Miraji said that his office was well prepared to ensure examination rules and guidelines are adhered to.

Mr Thobias made the remarks over the weekend during the third Form Four graduation ceremony held at Paradise Secondary School.

About 566,840 registered candidates have already started their examination countrywide, Since November 14 this year which will run until December 1this year.

He said his office had provided seminars to teachers and administrators for them to work responsibly.

Mr Miraji added that, all students in the District were also well prepared to sit for the examinations.

"We have taken all necessary steps to ensure that these examinations are done without cheating, because such practice is not only harmful to the students, but also the schools because their registration can be revoked as well as the students' results.

"We cautioned all teachers and students to avoid such behaviour because it tarnishes the image of the District . Students are well prepared to do the exams so there is no need of cheating," he said.

He called upon all stakeholders in the education sector to refrain from cheating in exams because such behavior produces graduates who have no the required skills and knowledge.

Mr Miraji said that in this year his office managed to visit and evaluate 70 percent of all schools in his district with aim of addressing various challenges facing them to improve students' performance.

A Form Four student at Paradise Secondary School, Peter Clement said good preparation before the exams is the only solution to control cheating.

Ms Brandina Ayo, a parent of one of the students at Paradise Secondary School said discipline and obedience for students inside and outside the examination rooms are key factors toward better performance.