South Africa: Unpaid for Months - Ekurhuleni Workers Protest

The City of Ekurhuleni only deals with the contractor, not its employees, says City spokesperson

On Wednesday, over 100 security staff and cleaners working for companies contracted to the City of Ekurhuleni protested outside the Germiston Municipal offices. The protesters said they represent 3,000 workers who have not been paid for two to three months, are routinely paid late, or have been retrenched six months ago but never paid out.

They work at various municipal sites across Ekurhuleni - including Germiston, Benoni, Daveyton, Heidelberg and Boksburg. They work for companies such as Ngodvongodvo Security company, Khayalami Security, Zabalaza Security, Kenna Malobisi Security, Ntamo Technologies and Falaz Cleaning Company.

They were demanding to be directly employed by the City.

Mayoral Committee Member for Finance Fanyana Nkosi addressed the workers and promised to resolve the issue with the companies.

Protest convenor Thembi Ntombela, who is a security officer from Primrose, said, "Our companies tell us that the municipality owes them a lot of money. When we come to the municipality, it tells us that it does not know us."

"The municipality's full time staff is paid, while us workers from contractors are overlooked. It's high time we are taken seriously."

"Between the municipality and our companies, we do not know who is lying," said Pontso Mohago.

Among the protesters were former street cleaners from Falaz Cleaning Company who said they had not paid for six months.

The protesters said they would keep coming to the municipal offices until they got answers.

City of Ekhurhuleni spokesperson Zweli Dhlamini said the City was not at fault and that it was a problem between the contracting companies and their employees. He said the City was not answerable to the employees.

The City only deals with the contracting company not its employees, he said.