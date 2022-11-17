South Africa: Racist Incidents At Stellenbosch University a 'Pushback' Against Change, Says Prof Jonathan Jansen

16 November 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tamsin Metelerkamp

The recently released report on an investigation into allegations of racism at Stellenbosch University, authored by retired judge Sisi Khampepe, has highlighted how the university continues to grapple with issues of transformation. On Wednesday evening, a panel of the university's academics discussed what the findings mean for the institution.

'The reason you have this latter-day performance of racism at Stellenbosch University is precisely because the university is changing, not because it is untransformed... The more you push transformation as a university leader or leadership, the more the pushback becomes quite dramatic."

These were the words of Jonathan Jansen, professor of education at Stellenbosch University (SU), at a panel unpacking the recent report on an investigation into racist incidents at SU. The report, authored by retired judge Sisi Khampepe, was released on 25 October and has sparked fierce debate about transformation at the institution.

Jansen was joined on the panel by Dr Busisiwe Raphuthing, a medical practitioner and graduate of the SU medical faculty, and Professor Mark Smith, director of Stellenbosch Business School and head of its transformation committee. The discussion was...

