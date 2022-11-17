Malawi: Monetary Fund Grants Waiver to Malawi Over U.S.$58,7m Forex Misreporting Penalty

17 November 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Board has granted a waiver to Malawi not to pay back $58.7 million (K60.2 billion) as penality for misreport forex.

Finance Minister, Sosten Gwengwe, told MBC that Malawi negotiated for a waiver, not to pay back the money that IMF continued to grant Malawi though the Bretton Woods Institution was deceived that Malawi was on track with the 2018 programme.

When the IMF discovered the misreporting on forex reserves, Malawi had already received $58.7 million (K60.2 billion), prompting the finance institution to order Malawi to pay back the funds.

The waiver is a sign of trust that the current administration seeks to administrate the country following internationally accepted tenets of governance.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.