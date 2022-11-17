South Africa: Media Kicked Out of the Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial

16 November 2022
Scrolla (Johannesburg)

Events took a dramatic turn during the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday when the media was kicked out of the courtroom.

After a lunch adjournment, state prosecutor Advocate George Baloyi told Judge Tshifiwa Maumela that the witness had been captured on video.

Maumela was infuriated and ordered all media to leave the courtroom.

Despite Baloyi pleading that those who were not guilty of the act must not be punished, the judge was not having it.

The court had ruled that no photographs of the witness, Tumelo Madlala, would be taken when he first took to the witness stand.

Madala, who was Senzo Meyiwa's friend, is being questioned by Advocate Zandile Mshololo for one of the accused, Fisokuhle Ntuli.

Ntuli and Bongani Ntanzi, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Mthobisi Ncube and Mthokoziseni Maphisa are accused of Meyiwa's murder at the house of singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus on 26 October 2014.

Earlier, Mshololo had asked Madlala about a statement he made where he said the first suspect was wearing a hat and carrying a rusted old gun.

Madlala was shown a hat and he agreed that indeed that was the hat worn by the first suspect.

However, Mshololo asked if Madlala knew that the hat had been taken for DNA analysis and he said he didn't know.

"DNA results revealed that the hat was worn by a female," she said.

Madlala told the court that the suspect pointed the gun at them and asked for money and phones.

When Madlala said he is still asking himself how Longwe Twala pushed the first suspect who was armed while Longwe was unarmed, Mshololo said it was impossible.

"There was no intruder that entered that house," Mshololo said.

