Rwanda: Biruta, Blinken Hold 'Good Meeting' Over DR Congo Crisis

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Vincent Biruta on Tuesday morning said he had a 'good meeting' with US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, over the security situation in the Eastern DR Congo.

Both leaders met in Bali, Indonesia on the margins of the ongoing G20 summit.

"I reiterated Rwanda's commitment to the Nairobi and Luanda mechanisms to bring peace and stability to Eastern DRC and the region, and the need for all concerned parties to work towards a political solution to the crisis."

The security situation in the restive east of the country has worsened over the past days, forcing over 100 DR Congo citizens to flee to Rwanda.

The Congolese refugees who are fleeing their home entered Rwanda through Kabuhanga border post. They are said to have come from the areas of Ruhunda and Buhumba in eastern DRC.

According to the US State Secretary, the US is deeply concerned about the continued violence, citing the need to take active steps to de-escalate the crisis.

"I underscored the United States' deep concern about the continuing violence in eastern DRC, and called on Rwanda to take active steps to facilitate de-escalation," he added.

During his visit to Kigali nearly three months ago, Blinken said that the US supports mechanisms to find a lasting solution for the conflict-ridden eastern DR Congo, including the Nairobi Process as well as the Luanda Tripartite Summit.