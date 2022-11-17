Kenya: Government Distributes 8,400 Bags of Livestock Feed

The government on Wednesday dispatched 8,400 50kg bags of livestock feed to the seven sub counties of Turkana County to support livestock affected by the current drought.

Speaking when he flagged off the feeds outside his office, Turkana county commissioner Jacob Ouma who was accompanied by County National Drought Management Coordinator Abdikadir Jillo said the feeds cost Sh25 million.

Mr Ouma thanked the European Union for its contribution and the government through the NDMA for coming to the rescue of needy households during the current drought.

"We shall ensure that the livestock feed gets to every corner of the county or what we refer to as the last mile," said Ouma.

The county commissioner added that President William Ruto during his visit of the county early this month donated relief food which has now been distributed in the sub counties including the remotest parts.

At the same time, Ouma recognized the efforts of NDMA in donating diesel to 10 strategic boreholes and funding repairs and maintenance of the boreholes to ensure there is water supply for human and livestock consumption.

These activities, he added have cost the NDMA Sh 5 million.

To ensure smooth distribution of relief food, the NDMA is supporting the county and sub county steering committees.

"We are committed to ensuring that the funds meant to support households during drought are utilized in the proper way," said Ouma.

President William Ruto has called on more development partners to step in and help Kenya to fight effects of drought and boost food security.

The president launched the nationwide distribution of food to the most affected communities as part of efforts to alleviate hunger.

Meanwhile, the County Government on Wednesday distributed relief food to residents of Lopur Ward, in an exercise led by Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai.

Over 300 households from Lopuski and Namon villages, received relief food which is part of the ongoing County Drought Emergency Response to cushion residents against the effects of the drought.

Addressing residents during a public baraza at the Ward Administrator offices in Lopuski, the Governor acknowledged that the drought was severe and assured that the County was in the process of procuring additional relief food, to benefit residents in dire need of food relief.

He announced that the County will increase allocation to the County Emergency Fund to ensure no resident perishes from the drought. He added that relief food rations to households will be increased to last residents for a longer time.

"We will engage with MCAs to allocate enough funds for emergency responses to support our communities. We have witnessed delays in supply of the relief food because prices for cereals in the market are high due to shortages. We have left no food in the store because distribution begins immediately after food consignments hit the stores," he said.

The county boss informed residents of his engagements with development partners and humanitarian organizations to support county emergency response.