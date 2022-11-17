Kenya: KQ to Start Direct Mombasa-Dubai Flight in December

Nairobi — Kenya Airways (KQ) will start non-stop flights from Mombasa to Dubai on December 15 ahead of Christmas festivities when booking pick ups.

KQ says it will operate a Boeing 737-800 four times a week, starting December 15 2022.

The route introduction is expected to boost Kenya's coastal region tourism industry through direct access to and from the Middle East.

The Dubai - Mombasa corridor will give tourists from the Middle East, Russia, Northern Europe and Australia direct access to the wonders of the coastal region's tourism and hospitality industry.

"The introduction of this route is key and strategic as it will open up the Kenya coastal region, boost the tourism and hospitality industry as well as stimulate trade to the coastal city," KQ Chief Commercial and Customer Officer Julius Thairu said.

"This launch is part of Kenya Airways network expansion strategy and commitment towards supporting the recovery of the tourism and hospitality industry in Kenya," he said.

The route also eyes those travelling to the Middle East for holiday or religious trips.

The region's traders of electronics, clothes and other consumer goods will also benefit from the belly cargo capacity that will be available on the flight.

Additionally, the flights offer increased capacity for direct exports of seafood and fresh produce directly to the Middle East.

The flight will originate from Nairobi and make a stop in Mombasa to pick up passengers.

With this flight, KQ will increase its frequencies to Dubai to 14 times per week. KQ currently operates ten weekly flights to Dubai from Nairobi using a mix of B737-800 and the Dreamliner B787-800.

Flights are open for booking via KQ's website, travel agents and Online Travel Agents (OTAs).