South Africa: Israel's Most Wanted Gang Leader Arrested in Bryanston

The combined efforts of Interpol South Africa and the South African Police Service (SAPS) have led to the arrest of an Israeli gang leader, who has been on Interpol's Red Notice from 2015.

The 46-year-old Israeli gang leader - attached to a criminal organisation in Israel called the 'Abergil Organisation' - was arrested, together with seven others at a house in Bryanston, Johannesburg.

"The Israeli gang leader has been on Interpol's Red Notice from 2015. He is a wanted suspect in Israel for conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder," said the SAPS in a statement.

According to Israeli authorities, the suspect is part of a notorious gang dealing in drug trafficking, extortion and other criminal activities.

In 2003 and 2004, the wanted suspect allegedly placed an explosive bomb underneath a vehicle of a man in Israel in two separate incidents. As a result of the first explosion, five people sustained serious injuries but all miraculously survived.

In the second incident, the suspect also attempted to do the same with the same victim, where he placed a bomb on top of a vehicle. In this incident, three people also sustained serious injuries.

In the early morning raid, the team pounced on an identified address in Bryanston and found the suspect and seven others. Police seized five assault rifles, seven pistols, an amount of $40 000 and three suspected stolen motorcycles.