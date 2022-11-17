Uganda: Four People Killed After Houses Collapse Due to Heavy Kampala Downpour

Four people have been confirmed dead after a heavy downpour on Tuesday night in Kampala.

The bodies of the victims were recovered from Mutungo and Kitintale on Wednesday morning by police.

The first incident was registered in Mutongo zone 2, Nakawa division in Kampala City after a makeshift structure that was housing a one Bujjo Kannan (25) and Emma Kayanga (20) collapsed, killing them instantly.

The second incident was in Mutungo zone 1 where a temporary house collapsed killing a four-month-old baby.

According to the neighbours, the child is called Praise Mugezi.

"Unfortunately, by the time our officers arrived at the scene, the child's parents had already taken away the body. Their particulars are yet to be established.

The two bodies were taken to the city mortuary Mulago for postmortem as we investigate the exact cause of death," said Luke Owoyesigire, the KMP deputy spokesperson

The incident follows earlier warning by the Uganda National Metrological Authority of floods and mudslides in different parts of the country as it is expected to rain consecutively for about 10 days.

According to the UNMA, the rainfall forecast for this period indicates that substantial rainfall activity is expected to continue in areas found in the southwestern (Kigezi and Ankole subregions), the Rwenzori subregion, the Bunyoro subregion, Central, Lake Victoria basin, Lake Kyoga basin, West Nile and Acholi subregion.

"In general, most areas in the entire country are expected to receive good rains apart from the Karamoja subregion and neighbouring districts which are expected to receive suppressed rainfall," said the Authority on Friday November 11.