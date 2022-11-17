Uganda: Kisubi Hospital Launches Weekly Wellness Clinic

Our Lady of Consolata Kisubi Hospital, has launched the wellness clinic, a health program that involves doing general body check-up.

The hospital says the clinic aims at helping people to know the overall health of their bodies and know issues related to their hormones or the endocrine system.

According to Belguin Prosper Lumu, the business development officer at Kisubi Hospital, the program is of great importance to people as it will help them to detect diseases early, get early treatment and cure, among other advantages.

"Doing regular body check-ups is important because it helps to detect potentially life-threatening health conditions or diseases early, the body check-ups also increase chances for treatment and cure, and also help to limit the risk of complications by closely monitoring existing conditions and thus helping improve overall health and lifespan of an individual," Lumu says.

According to the hospital management, this wellness clinic will be running every Tuesday (for men) and every Friday (for women) at Kisubi Hospital, and will tackle men and women conditions.

"For men it will tackle conditions such as prostate cancer, infertility, sexual disorders, bad fatigue and pain, weight and hormones. For women, it will tackle conditions such as breast cancer, menopause and perimenopause, goitres, weight and many more conditions for both genders," the hospital noted.

Nile Post has learnt that it will be conducted by Dr. Denis Edward Mugalu, one of the finest physicians and endocrinologists in Uganda at Kisubi Hospital.

The hospital further says that whoever attends this wellness clinic will be able to do up to 10 medical tests that concern various body functions including the kidney, liver, blood count, lipid profile, urinalysis, prostate and breast cancer (for men and women respectively), diabetes, thyroid, hormones and abdominal scan.

For people interested in the clinic, Kisubi hospital has set up call lines for pre-booking sessions. The call lines are; +256700541667 / +256776237512 and +256702040213 for WhatsApp.