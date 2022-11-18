Kenya Airways to Begin Non-Stop Flights Between Mombasa and Dubai From 15th December 2022

Beaches, sunshine, entertainment and world attractions - Dubai has it all. It's no wonder this year, Dubai was named the Most Popular Destination of 2022 in Tripadvisor's Travellers' Choice Awards. The emirate topped the list thanks to its blend of "modern culture with history, adventure with world-class shopping and entertainment".

Every visit to Dubai promises something new. From record breaking attractions that are changing the skyline to fresh surprises for the family to enjoy and exciting thrills to try for the adventurous, there's so much to take in on every trip. It is a city you must have on your bucket list.

National carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) will start operating non-stop flights from the Kenyan coastal city of Mombasa to Dubai on the 15th of December 2022. KQ will operate a Boeing 737-800, four times a week.

The introduction of this route is in response to demand from the market and is expected to boost the Kenyan coastal region tourism industry through direct access to and from the Middle East. The Dubai - Mombasa route will give tourists from the Middle East, Russia, Northern Europe and Australia direct access to the wonders of coast region tourism and hospitality industry.

"Catch a show at the Dubai Opera, see downtown from atop the Burj Khalifa and spend an afternoon along Dubai Creek exploring the gold, textile and spice souqs," Tripadvisor says. "If you're looking for thrills, you can float above the desert dunes in a hot-air balloon, climb aboard a high-speed ride at IMG Worlds of Adventure or skydive over the Palm Jumeirah."

The Mombasa- Dubai route is expected to attract travellers to the Middle East for holiday or religious trips. The region's traders of electronics, clothes and other consumer goods will also benefit from the belly cargo capacity that will be available on the flight. Additionally, the flights offer increased capacity for direct exports of seafood and fresh produce directly to the Middle East.

The Coastal landscape including Mombasa city, is ranked as a top tourist destination for tourists in Africa. It is a picturesque port city and popular tourist destination for those seeking sun, sand and rest along the white sandy beaches stretching from mainland Mombasa all the way to Diani, Watamu, all through to Lamu.

Kenya Airways Chief Commercial and Customer Officer Julius Thairu said, "The introduction of this route is key and strategic as it will open up the Kenya coastal region, boost the tourism and hospitality industry as well as stimulate trade to the coastal city. This launch is part of Kenya Airways network expansion strategy and commitment towards supporting the recovery of the tourism and hospitality industry in Kenya."

According to a statement by Kenya Airways, the flight will originate from Nairobi and make a stop in Mombasa to pick up passengers. With this flight, KQ will increase its frequencies to Dubai to 14 times per week. KQ currently operates ten weekly flights to Dubai from Nairobi using a mix of B737-800 and the Dreamliner B787-800.