Kenya: Sakaja Interdicts 3 City Hall Officials Over Kasarani Building Collapse That Killed Three People

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has interdicted three county government officials over the collapse of a building in Kasarani that killed three people including a couple.

The Governor asked the three officials to show cause within ten days saying they are directly responsible for the incident due to negligence of their duties including inadequate supervision on the building that was under construction at Kasarani's seasons area.

The three include the Senior Superintendent of building Michael Angoya, an enforcement officer at the Kasarani sub-county Catherine Wairimu and Chief Superintendent building Beatrice Kimathi.

"The three have been given ten days to respond failure to which further stern disciplinary action will be taken against them. The county has also forwarded the names of the officers to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for further investigations," Governor Sakaja stated.

The Governor also sent a stern warning to any official found culpable of allowing construction of non compliant developments to continue will be sacked and charged.

According to the county Chief the Kasarani developer is responsible for the deaths and will be seeking to have DCI charge him with murder.

He noted that preliminary investigations have shown that the developer also didn't have a clearance from the National Construction Authority.

"The developer didn't have permits from the county and has continuously ignored enforcement notices to stop construction, this kind of impunity must stop," he stated.

Following the collapse of the building on Tuesday three people have so far been confirmed dead and the search for survivors is still ongoing.

Following the events the Governor has reconstituted the Urban Planning Technical Committee which was initiated in 2009.

Instead the Governor constituted a multi-sectoral committee mandated with facilitating, evaluating and considering applications for development permission submitted to the planning authority, and will be meeting twice a month.

Those selected include Brenda Nyawara of the Architectural Society of Kenya, Engineer Jane Mutulili of the Engineers Board of Kenya, Engineer Christine Ogut of the Institute of Kenya Engineers and Dr. Abdul Malik Gichuki of the Kenya Alliance of Resident Association.

Others are Racheal Kisiangani of the Kenya Institute of Planners, Stanley Karaya Kimani from the Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company and Margret Njuki of the National Environment Management Authority.

"The county will be represented by the heads of departments and technical officers from urban planning, roads, public health, lands and survey," he added.