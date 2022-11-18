Kenya: Simbas Get Boost in Dubai Ahead of Final Repechage Match

Nairobi — The Kenya Simbas have received a morale boosting cash incentive from long-term partners Hemingways Collection enabling them to fulfil their final 2023 World Cup qualifier match against Hong Kong on Friday.

The Simbas' hopes of making it to 2023 World Cup in France were shattered last Saturday following a heavy 85-0 defeat to a rampaging Portugal.

They however have an opportunity to save face when they come up against Hong Kong in Dubai, with Hemingways boosting their morale with Sh1.83 million ($15,000) which is exclusively designated for the players' allowances.

"Hemingways Collection is passionate about quality training and support. We believe in continuously providing excellent service for our clients and working with Kenyan athletes and sports bodies to showcase Kenyan talent to our national and international guests," remarked Dicky Evans, Founder and Chairman of Hemingways.

Kenya, ranked 33rd in the world, was seeking to qualify for its first ever World Cup through the repechage route, having lost to Namibia in the 2021-22 Rugby Africa Cup. However, a 68-14 defeat to USA was followed by a humbling from Portugal which left Paul Odera's side down and out.

The Simbas and Hong Kong have both been eliminated from the competition but there will be all to play for at the Sevens Stadium.