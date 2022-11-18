Kenya: Police Open Probe Into the Death of a Chinese National in Nairobi

Nairobi — Police in Nairobi have opened probe into the death of a Chinese national whose lifeless body was discovered in Lavington on Wednesday.

Police said a variety of game trophies was also discovered in the house.

Police officers from Muthangari Police Station were dispatched to the scene where found the body of Yang Changgui, 58, laying on his bed.

"It was reported by one Hoang Thi Diu a Chinese nationality together with Mark Onanu all from Sunshine Court within Lavington Valley Arcade Mbaazi Road that somebody had succumbed while asleep at the residential House No. C13," a police report read in part.

Police reports indicate that the deceased had a visible surgery scar at the pelvis.

According to police, there were no visible injuries on the body of the deceased.

Upon conducting a further search in the house, police recovered 78 pieces of elephant ivory, two pieces of rhino horns, three sets of communication gadgets, two sets of stamps belonging to Hua Xoang Development Limited, an apparent Chinese company, and a seal belonging to Huang Xoang Development Limited, another firm.

Also recovered were 65 pieces of lion teeth, 160 pieces of lion claws, two pieces of ivory sculptures and a piece of animal skin of an unknown animal.

Two phones, a printer, two cheque books and a receipt both from Stanbic Bank, and a big electric saw was also found in the house.

The scene processed by scene of crime detectives from Dagoreti.

The body of the victim was moved to Chiromo Mortuary pending an autopsy.