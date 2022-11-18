Kenya: Govt Assures of National Examinations Integrity

Kisumu — The government has put stringent measures in place to safeguard the integrity of national examinations.

Education Cabinet Secretary (CS) Ezekiel Machogu said adequate security personnel have been deployed to man all the 493 examination distribution centres ahead of the examinations which kick off on November 28, 2022.

All the centre managers, he said, have been sensitised on the need to uphold high standards of integrity to ensure that the process is not compromised.

Speaking at Kisumu Girls High school where he held a meeting with centre managers and education officers from the area, Machogu said all examination papers had been dispatched to the centres.

The government, he added, has taken a multi-sectoral approach in the management of the examinations adding that all state departments will take part in the exercise.

"We are here to give an assurance to the country that we are well prepared for this year's examinations. The entire government including my colleagues in the Cabinet will take part in the exercise," he said.

This year, candidates will sit for three national examinations- the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE), Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) and Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) for grade 6 pupils.

On the ongoing debate on Competence Based Curriculum (CBC), the CS asked Kenyans to give the presidential party which is looking into the matter time to conclude their report.

The report, he said, will be presented to President William Ruto soon after which he will make it public.

"The issue of whether grade seven and eight should be domiciled in primary school or secondary school among other issues shall be addressed by the president after receiving the report," he said. - Kna