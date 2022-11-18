Kenya: Search Launched for 4 Firearms Stolen From a Police Armoury in Homa Bay

17 November 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — Police in Homa Bay have launched a search to recover four firearms stolen from police post.

The officer who was on duty at Kipasi Police Post reported that the armoury had been broken into and four firearms stolen.

The unknown burglars cut the rear window of the armoury and gained entry.

"They cut the padlock locking the main armoury steel door and gained entry into the armoury," said the police report.

They then proceeded to cut the steel rifle box and stole the forearms.

Among the stolen weapons include three G3 rifles, an AK 47, 80 rounds of ammunition 9f 7.62 MM and 30 rounds of ammunition of 7.62 MM special.

Only two guns were left behind by the bulgars.

Security personnel from Homa Bay county visited the station as a search team combed the area.

"Officers manning the post are undergoing interrogation as search for the missing rifles is ongoing," a police report indicated.

The exact time the incident took place remains unknown.

