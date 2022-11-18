Kenya: Quack Doctor Mugo Wa Wairimu Found Guilty of Sedating Woman, Operating Hospital Without License

17 November 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Convicted fake doctor Mugo wa Wairimu has been found guilty of 10 counts of sedating a woman with the intention to rape her, operating a hospital without a license, and acting like a doctor without qualifications.

Mugo is already serving 11 years imprisonment after he was jailed in 2020 by a different court which found him guilty of a similar offence.

On Thursday, Nairobi chief Magistrate Wendy Michemi found that Mugo had committed the offence while administrating the patient whom he had given four tablets which made the lady unconscious and lost her memory before sexually assaulting her.

The court said the Prosecution had proved a case beyond reasonable doubt and ordered that a medical report be prepared and produced in court on Monday before the court hands over the sentence.

