Somalia, Sudan Discuss Bilateral Relations

17 November 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, the president of Somalia has received at his office a visiting Sudanese delegation led by Brigadier General Ibrahim Jabir from the Supreme Council of the country.

Jabir convened a message from Sudan's head of state General Abdel Fattah al Burhan, according to a statement released by the presidency on Wednesday.

Sudan praised the Somali government and its people for the bold steps taken in the liberation of the country from Al-Shabaab, Villa Somalia added.

Sudan, which is now the penholder of IGAD said it supports Somalia in the military operations aimed at restoring stability and peace in the Horn of Africa nation.

The President of Somalia thanked Sudan for its unwavering assistance in various fields, including education and rebuilding of the army.

Somali government added it welcomes the brotherly and friendly countries that are helping the region, tolerance of terrorism cripples stability and development.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.