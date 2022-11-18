Somalia, Sudan Discuss Bilateral Relations

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, the president of Somalia has received at his office a visiting Sudanese delegation led by Brigadier General Ibrahim Jabir from the Supreme Council of the country.

Jabir convened a message from Sudan's head of state General Abdel Fattah al Burhan, according to a statement released by the presidency on Wednesday.

Sudan praised the Somali government and its people for the bold steps taken in the liberation of the country from Al-Shabaab, Villa Somalia added.

Sudan, which is now the penholder of IGAD said it supports Somalia in the military operations aimed at restoring stability and peace in the Horn of Africa nation.

The President of Somalia thanked Sudan for its unwavering assistance in various fields, including education and rebuilding of the army.

Somali government added it welcomes the brotherly and friendly countries that are helping the region, tolerance of terrorism cripples stability and development.