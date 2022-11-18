Kenya: Governors' Spouses From the Lake Region Want Offices Entrenched in the Constitution

Nairobi — The first spouses of Governors drawn from the Lake Region Economic Bloc (LREB) have called for their offices to be entrenched into the Constitution so as to attract funding.

Emily Nyaribo, the first lady of Nyamira County, who chairs the caucus says they handle a number of activities in the counties that need proper funding.

Nyaribo says they rely on partners and other donors to be able to respond to some of the needs affecting children and women in the society.

"We are non-political, we are not funded by the county governments. We need to be entrenched into the Constitution," she said.

She says more often, the community rushes to them with a list of problems that needs to be addressed.

Nyaribo says with funding, they would complement the work of the Governors.

Addressing a press conference in Kisumu on Thursday during their 1st inaugural meeting, Nyaribo says they are determined to address cases of early childhood education besides sanitary pads, widows and persons with disability.

"We have a lot on our plates, as women we are able to see these problems and react instantly," she said.

Nyaribo who was flanked by other first ladies from the counties of Trans Nzoia, Kisumu, Busia, Kericho, Migori and Siaya called upon county assemblies in the region to pass policies that are friendly to children and women.

"Entrench programs that target children and women in the County Integrated Development Plan (CIDP) so that they can be funded by the county governments," she said.

The deputy chair of the caucus Agnes Ochilo, who is the first lady of Migori County says their coming together will look into the issues of children holistically.

"We will walk with our children from conception all the way to three years, and we will rally other Blocs to accommodate their women to champion this course," said Ochilo.

Ochilo further announced that their initial name was the first ladies association but with the election of Gladys Wanga of Homa Bay Governor, they would incorporate her husband and the name changes to first spouses of the Governors.