Sudan: Volker Turk Confirms Solidarity With the Sudanese People

Khartoum — The President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council - General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, , affirmed Sudan's commitment to international covenants for the protection of human rights.

Al-Burhan gave the pledge, during his meeting in his office today, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Mr. Volker Türk, in the presence of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Ali Al-Sadiq, and the Director of the Human Rights Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Issam Metwalli.

Al-Burhan has expressed Sudan's full cooperation with the Commission for Human Rights and the commitment of state institutions to the maintenance and promotion of human rights in the country.

He referred to the efforts made by the government to return the displaced and refugees from conflict areas to their areas of origin.

Following the meeting, Ambassador Essam Metwally said in a press statement that the head of the Sovereignty Council affirmed commitment to the country's democratic transition process through the ongoing political process, renewing his pledge to allow the political forces to form a transitional government that would lead the country to free and fair elections.

He pointed out that the President of the Sovereignty Council welcomed the visit of the High Commissioner for Human Rights to the country, and the assistance that the Commission can provide to Sudan to overcome some of the difficulties the country is going through at the present time.

The High Commissioner for Human Rights, on his part, expressed his happiness to visit Sudan, which he said was his first official visit after assuming office, adding that he, also visited the city of El Fasher, North Darfur State, where he was briefed on the human rights situation in Darfur.

Meanwhile, the international official held a press conference, at the conclusion of his visit to the country at the Office of the High Commissioner in Khartoum, expressing support and solidarity with the Sudanese people for demanding their rights to achieve their hopes and aspirations for a better future.

He praised the efforts exerted by governments and civil society organizations to provide aid to women, children and the homeless, saying that Sudan has rich resources and wealth that enables it to advance economically in the country, which helps many young people to manage these resources and develop civil society services.

The international official underlined that that government institutions must fulfill the wishes of citizens and integrate women and children to enhance confidence-building and facilitate solutions for them.

The High Commissioner urged all parties and participants in the political process to make concessions and a comprehensive national consensus that works for the interest of Sudan locally and globally, which would support the continuation of the rule of law and transparency to achieve justice.

He, further appealed to the security authorities to prosecute criminals, to avoid impunity, and to follow the legal conditions to achieve justice, democracy, and preserve the rights of citizens, calling for strengthening relations between the Human Rights Commission and the government by making a joint mechanism to achieve the goals and contribute to addressing urgent issues in society.

Volker visited Al Fasher on last, Tuesday met the representatives of internally displaced people and other civil society organizations. Besides, the human rights activists in Darfur.