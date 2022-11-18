Eritrea: Veteran Freedom Fighter Berhe Goitom Passes Away

17 November 2022
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Veteran freedom fighter Berhe Goitom (Patata) passed away on 16 November at the age of 82.

Veteran freedom fighter Berhe who was a member of the 'Tihisha' clandestine group in Addis Ababa and Asmara from 1970 to 1975, joined the EPLF in 1975 and served his country and people in various capacities.

After Independence Veteran freedom fighter Berhe has been a member of the Eritrean Airlines and Asmara International Airport Authority.

Veteran freedom fighter Berhe Goitom, during Ethiopian occupation of Eritrea, was one of the 8 Eritreans that were selected to the Ethiopian national football team and played at 5 African Nations Cup competitions including in the 6th African nations cup where the Ethiopian national team won the championship.

Veteran freedom fighter Berhe was also vice-president of the National Football Federation from 1995 to 1998 and he was among those that played a big role in joining Eritrea to CAF and FIFA.

The funeral service of veteran freedom fighter Berhe was conducted in the afternoon hours of today, 17 November, at the Asmara Martyrs Cemetery.

Expressing deep sorrow for the passing away of veteran freedom fighter Berhe Goitom, the Asmara International Airport Authority expressed condolences to families and friends.

