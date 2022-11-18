Tanzania: Agency for the Development of Educational Management Plans Massive Infrastructure Reforms

Dodoma — THE Agency for the Development of Educational Management (ADEM) is planning massive improvement of its institutions' infrastructures countrywide.

ADEM Director General, Dr Siston Mgullah revealed on Wednesday that this financial year, the Agency will spend 500m/-, to upgrade its Mbeya campus.

Mr Mgullah commended the sixth phase government for support it provides to the institution in implementation of its strategic plans, which infrastructure development and upgrading is among the key areas of focus.

With the 500m/- disbursement in 2022/23 financial year, the ADEM Mbeya campus will get a facelift as it is a key actor for the southern highlands regions thus contributing to the improved performance of the institutions.

He said the construction of the Mbeya campus has reached 51 per cent and it is expected to be completed come September next year, after which, plans are to improve education infrastructure in Mwanza campus.

Dr Mgullah said ADEM aims at improving the working environment in the education sector by providing leadership training and education management at all levels as well as conducting research, consultancy on matters related to education as well as publishing books and magazines.

He said that the institute will keep on offering the best and increase enrolment for both short and long term programmes to meet the market needs and demand in education management and leadership.

Dr Mgullah said that with the changing technological patterns, ADEM ensures it provides training that will leave no students behind, so that they can help to solve the challenges facing the education sector.

In the long run, he said, ADEM Bagamoyo is planning to offer Bachelor of Quality Assurance Management in Education (BQAME) and additional short courses in Diploma in Education Management and Administration (DEMA), Diploma in School Quality Assurance (DSQA) and Certificate in Education Leadership, Management and Administration (CELMA)

Moreover, he said, they are planning a distance training programme with Mzumbe University and offer the module in campuses at Dar es Salaam, Dodoma, Mwanza and Mbeya.

Earlier, the Director of Information Services (Maelezo) and Chief Government Spokesperson, Mr Gerson Msigwa said that the government has allocated more than 5.1tri/- to the education sector thus the ADEM, among the beneficiaries, can undertake their duties in training the education leaders successfully.

Mr Msigwa said with well-trained education leaders in management and leaders, then the government plans to improve education sector performance will become a reality.

The Chief Government Spokesperson called upon school owners and employers to allow the teachers to attend the management courses for improved leadership knowledge and skills for a vibrant education sector.