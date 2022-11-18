Africa Needs Concerted Efforts to Tackle Sanitation, Water Challenges - Mwinyi

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR President, Dr Hussein Mwinyi has argued that African countries should strengthen collaboration for them to improve water and sanitation quality in the continent.

"The current shortage of water and poor sanitation require us to think beyond the usual way, and share experiences," Dr Mwinyi said in his speech read on his behalf by Zanzibar Second Vice President, Mr Hemed Suleiman Abdulla.

He said this at the First Africa Water Supply and Sanitation (WSS) Regulators meeting, organised by the Eastern and Southern Africa Water and Sanitation (ESAWAS) here in Zanzibar.

He noted that the meeting was providing an opportunity for local and foreign partners to have a common perspective with the aim of exchanging ideas and experiences in the control systems of clean water and environmental sanitation.

In addition, he said, as countries in the world strive to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) No. 6: which emphasises on 'Ensuring access to water and sanitation for all,' African countries should not left behind because access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene is key for health and well-being.

Dr Mwinyi commended ESAWAS for organising the timely conference along with presentation of a report on the supply of water and sanitation management in Africa.

He further pointed out: "The conference itself and the report is an opportunity for Zanzibar and other countries to gain experience from different countries how they work to address challenges in water supply and sanitation services."

He directed the 'Zanzibar Utilities Regulatory Authority (ZURA), which hosted the conference, to learn from the meeting on how to perform its duties and satisfy its customers and people.

Dr Mwinyi used the platform to invite investors and meeting participants to invest in Zanzibar in various sectors, especially the oil and gas, tourism and the transport sector, among other areas.

The ESAWAS chairperson, Mr Balthazar Nganikiye, said the gathering will enable African countries to share experiences on how they can improve access to water.

"We will strengthen cooperation so that we achieve the intended goal, to ensure that various institutions responsible for water and sanitation are in line with the SDGs," he said.

The four-day meeting has brought together participants from more than 42 African countries.