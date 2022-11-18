Kenya Face Uganda in Battle for World Lacrosse Championship Slot

Nairobi — Kenya will take on Uganda this Saturday in a battle to represent Africa at the upcoming World Lacrosse Men's Championship in Santiago USA slated for July next year.

The 2023 World Lacrosse Men's Championship will feature teams from 30 countries and more than 100 games at San Diego State University and University of San Diego from June 21 to July 1, 2023.

Kenya Lacrosse Federation Patron Cosmas Nabungolo said the qualifier match will be played on November 19 at Kenton College Nairobi starting 11:00 am.

Nabungolo expressed confidence of a Kenya win when the two neighbors will play against each other.

"The Kenyan team has been training hard and is ready to win over our East Africa counterpart Uganda under competent technical team led by coach Peter and manager Lyle Asiligwa," he said.

Lacrosse is a team sport played with a lacrosse stick and a lacrosse ball.

It is widely played in the USA, Canada, Europe and Australia.

World Lacrosse officials are expected to attend led by Technical Development Director Tj Buchanan and Africa Lacrosse president Rufus Agyei Ntiamoah from Ghana

Uganda's Lacrosse president Ken Kasule will also be present.

The Ugandan team is expected to arrive today in Kenya ahead of the match

The Kenyan Lacrosse President called on Kenyans to come out and support the team that is all made up of some high school students.

"We thank the ministry of sports for the opportunity and Kenton college Director Sally Weston for the great support and providing modern playing facilities," Nabungolo stated.

He went on to say that Kenya Lacrosse Federation (KLF) will soon reach out to the Kenya secondary sports and universities to request for inclusion as a competition Discipline.

Two years ago on January 2020, World Lacrosse Ambassador to Africa Tom McCabe unveiled the Kenya Lacrosse Federation at St. Peter's Mumias Boys High School.

The World Lacrosse is the international organization that manages Lacrosse sport around the world responsible for the men's, women's, and indoor versions of the sport.

It was established in 2008 by the merger of the previously separate men's and women's international lacrosse associations.