Nairobi — Sirisia Member of Parliament John Waluke has been released on a Sh10 million cash bail pending the hearing of appeal against the 67 year jail term imposed by the Anti-Corruption Court.

Appellate judges Asike Mahandia, Grace Angenye and Sankale ole Kantai said Waluke to be set free as per the terms set out by the high court.

The terms also included a bond of shs20m