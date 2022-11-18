Kenya: 'Black Panther - Wakanda Forever' Generates U.S.$200,000 Million in Kenya

18 November 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — Marvel Studios film 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' has generated Sh24.85 million ($203,583) in Kenya, a few days after it debuted in theaters.

The film was launched last week at the Century Cinemax in Sarit Center, Nairobi, attracting hundreds of filmmakers, talent and the media.

The premiere, which was organized by mobile company Infinix, was attended by "Black Panther" star Lupita Nyong'o's parents, Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyongo and wife Dorothy Nyongo.

The film generated the most in the Southern Africa region with Sh116.4 million ($953,691).

Nigeria followed closely with a Sh65.98 million ($540,613), attracting the biggest opening in West Africa.

According to Broadcast Media Africa, the original 2018 movie 'Black Panther' remains the number 1 film of all time in East and West Africa and the number 2 film of all time in Southern Africa.

Only last week, Two Rivers Mall unveiled the biggest cinema screen in East and Central Africa, premiering 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

The luxury cinema complex consists of six screens opened.

Opened in partnership with Century Cinemax, the complex boasts the biggest cinema screen in the region measuring 19.5 meters in width and 8.7 meters in height, and will include Dolby Atmos 4K screen and sound system.

"This is a premium luxury movie-watching theatre, you'd have to experience it to feel the difference," said Two Rivers managing director, Theodoros Pantis.

The now-open cinema complex also features a VIP kids' cinema designed for fun, comfort and safety.

The Century Cinemax Managing Director, Muslim Jaffer, noted that the auditorium is furnished with premium, extra wide, high back rocking chairs for the ultimate comfort of moviegoers.

