Kenya: 3 Suspects Arrested in Operation to Recover Guns, Bullets Stolen From Homa Bay Police Station

Nairobi — Three suspects have been arrested in the ongoing operation to recover four stolen guns and 110 bullets in Kipasi police post Mbita sub county on Wednesday night.

Homa Bay County Commissioner Moses Lilian says the suspects have been detained for interrogation.

"I can confirm that three suspects are in custody and undergoing interrogation into the break in at a police post," he said.

Lilan says hundreds of police officers from Nyanza region have been deployed to villages around Kipasi Police Post to look for four guns which were stolen on Wednesday night.

He further noted that all the chiefs, their assistant and village elders have been involved in the search.

The Commissioner says the search operation will be extended to other sub counties in the County and even beyond.