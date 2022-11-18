Somalia: Troops Retake Village From Al-Shabaab Peacefully

17 November 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali government forces retook a key area from Al-Shabaab during an operation near Runir-Good town in the Middle Shabelle region, local residents said.

The troops entered Ad-adey village without facing resistance from Al-Shabaab militants who fled their bases to nearby areas. It is the latest gain against the group in the region.

General Ahmed Mohamed Taredisho, a senior Somali military officer confirmed the seizure of the area to the local media on Thursday. He said the situation is now calm.

Middle Shabelle region is witnessing an intensified military operations against Al-Shabaab as local residents along with the national army try to liberate the whole province.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.