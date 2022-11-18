Somalia: Troops Retake Village From Al-Shabaab Peacefully

Somali government forces retook a key area from Al-Shabaab during an operation near Runir-Good town in the Middle Shabelle region, local residents said.

The troops entered Ad-adey village without facing resistance from Al-Shabaab militants who fled their bases to nearby areas. It is the latest gain against the group in the region.

General Ahmed Mohamed Taredisho, a senior Somali military officer confirmed the seizure of the area to the local media on Thursday. He said the situation is now calm.

Middle Shabelle region is witnessing an intensified military operations against Al-Shabaab as local residents along with the national army try to liberate the whole province.