Somalia: AFRICOM Team Visits Galmudug State Amid War On Al-Shabaab

The security minister of Galmudug State of Somalia Mohamed Abdi Aden [Gaboobe] received a US military team in his office in Dhusamareb city.

The US military officials from the AFRICOM held talks with the regional minister on counter-terrorism and cooperation in the war against the Al-Shabaab militant group.

The minister has thanked the US team for their visit and applauded AFRICOM's role in the ongoing offensive against Al-Shabaab in Galmudug state.

The US military carries out drone strikes against Al-Shabaab in Somalia as part of America's counter-terrorism operations in the country.