Somalia: AFRICOM Team Visits Galmudug State Amid War On Al-Shabaab

17 November 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The security minister of Galmudug State of Somalia Mohamed Abdi Aden [Gaboobe] received a US military team in his office in Dhusamareb city.

The US military officials from the AFRICOM held talks with the regional minister on counter-terrorism and cooperation in the war against the Al-Shabaab militant group.

The minister has thanked the US team for their visit and applauded AFRICOM's role in the ongoing offensive against Al-Shabaab in Galmudug state.

The US military carries out drone strikes against Al-Shabaab in Somalia as part of America's counter-terrorism operations in the country.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.