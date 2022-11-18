Uganda: Ministers' Attendance of Plenary to Become Critical at Vetting

Kampala — The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, has appealed to the Appointments Committee to consider attendance of plenary during the vetting process of the nominees to Cabinet.

"This is a consideration that must be made next time the Appointments Committee is vetting ministers and, I urge all Members to take note of the poor attendance of the front bench," Among said.

In her communication from the chair during the Tuesday, 15 November 2022 plenary sitting, the Speaker acknowledged presence of only two ministers in the Chamber out of the 83.

The plenary starts at two o'clock in the afternoon. The Speaker noted with great dismay the persistent poor attendance of House sittings by the ministers adding that, "we cannot keep complaining about this matter over and over again".

Among said that the presence of ministers in the Chamber is instrumental because they are the audience needed for the MPs to raise their issues.

The Government Chief Whip, Denis Obua, was both contrite and disenchanted - thereafter informing the House that he had only registered apologies for non-attendance from the Prime Minister and ministers under the health docket.

The Speaker promised that action will be taken over those who continuously fail to attend plenary sittings without good reason.