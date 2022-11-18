Rwanda: UN Contracts Israeli Firm to Boost Rwanda's Biogas

17 November 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Nkangura

An Israeli firm, HomeBiogas, will soon start supplying biogas systems to farmers in Eastern Province that will be used to turn farm waste into renewable energy.

The New Times has since learnt that HomeBiogas operations in Rwanda will be funded by the United Nations after the former won the tender for renewable energy development in Rwanda.

The announcement was made during UN's 27th annual Conference of the Parties (COP27) which is taking place in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

Reports indicate that the company will supply biogas systems for the treatment of organic waste for farmers.

The systems will be treating the organic wastes from farms in Eastern Province. Part of the project will include the installation and training of the locals on the system works.

According to the founder and CEO of HomeBiogas, Oshik Efrati, "One of the main sources of methane gas emissions is the disposal of organic waste in landfills. HomeBiogas' solution has a significant environmental value due to its ability to reduce methane gas emissions."

He added that the system treats organic waste on-site and thus significantly reduces methane gas emissions, and results in the reduction of over six tons of carbon dioxide per year for each system.

By turning farm waste into clean cooking gas and organic fertilizer, these systems will advance people's lives; farmers will become more resilient with their own-grown organic fertilizer and families will enjoy their own sustainable energy source.

The innovative technology developed by HomeBiogas provides farmers with efficient and effective waste-to-resource solutions that improve crop outputs and revenue opportunities.

