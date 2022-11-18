Rwanda: FIFA - Unopposed Infantino Set for Re-Election in Rwanda

17 November 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eddie Nsabimana

Gianni Infantino will stand for a third-term unchallenged during next FIFA elections due in Rwanda next year, the world football governing body announced Thursday.

Infantino, who first rose to the leadership of FIFA when he replaced Sepp Blatter in 2016, is currently serving his second term which he won in 2019.

A brief statement from FIFA indicates that Infantino would be the only candidate when the election takes place at the 73rd FIFA Congress scheduled to take place in Kigali on March 16.

"No other candidature has been submitted," the statement said.

The development means the Swiss-Italian is on course to preside over at least three World Cups, with his upcoming third-term set to go beyond the 2026 edition, which will be staged in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

News of his unopposed bid comes three days ahead of the official opening of the 22nd edition of men's FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.