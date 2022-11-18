Rwanda: FIFA - Unopposed Infantino Set for Re-Election in Rwanda

Gianni Infantino will stand for a third-term unchallenged during next FIFA elections due in Rwanda next year, the world football governing body announced Thursday.

Infantino, who first rose to the leadership of FIFA when he replaced Sepp Blatter in 2016, is currently serving his second term which he won in 2019.

A brief statement from FIFA indicates that Infantino would be the only candidate when the election takes place at the 73rd FIFA Congress scheduled to take place in Kigali on March 16.

"No other candidature has been submitted," the statement said.

The development means the Swiss-Italian is on course to preside over at least three World Cups, with his upcoming third-term set to go beyond the 2026 edition, which will be staged in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

News of his unopposed bid comes three days ahead of the official opening of the 22nd edition of men's FIFA World Cup in Qatar.