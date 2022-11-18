Rwanda: Man Linked to Death of Former Rwanda Volleyball Star Arrested

The Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has confirmed it arrested Emmanuel Nsabimana, the man suspected of injuring and therefore causing the death of a former Volleyball player, Faisal Safari.

Speaking to The New Times on Thursday, November 17, Thierry Murangira, the RIB Spokesperson, confirmed arrest, saying preliminary investigations have revealed that there is evidence indicating that the victim's death was a result of inflicted injuries.

On November 16, RIB arrested Nsabimana, 35, on charges of beating and wounding a former volleyball player named Safari earlier on October 14. This happened in Rubavu District, Gisenyi Sector, Nengo Cell, Gacuba Village.

The suspect is detained at the RIB station in Rubavu District while his file is being prepared to be submitted to the Prosecutor's Office.

Safari played for top local clubs like Umubano Blue Tigers, College Inyemeramihigo INATEK, and College Christ Roi Nyanza.

Safari was the first player from Rubavu to play in the top division for Umubano Blue Tigers.

During his career Safari won the National Beach Volleyball tourney twice, in 2004 and 2005. He won the Interscolaire title in 2006 with Colleague Christ Roi and the inter-university title in 2012, with UNATEK.

After finishing his Bachelor's Degree at the University of Agricultural Technology and Education of Kibungo (UNATEK), he returned to his hometown, Rubavu, and coached youngsters in Rubavu and Inyemeramihigo Secondary School.