Kenya: Governor Sakaja Revokes Impounding of PSVs, Motorcycles in the CBD

18 November 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has revoked the impounding of Public Service Vehicles (PSV) and motorcycles in the city, in a move aimed at allowing the sector to self regulate.

The Governor who issued the directive during a deliberative session with the matatu sector said that impounding the vehicles has been of no consequence since even impounding charges never reach the county revenue accounts.

Impounding charges for PSVs in the city range from Sh10,000 while breakdown charges are Sh7,500.

The Governor instead invited the PSV sector to work with his administration in enhancing compliance, so as to restore sanity in the city.

"From today impounding of vehicles has been revoked, but you have to promise me that you will instill discipline in the sector," the Governor said.

The Governor said that currently there are 450 registered Saccos in the city and about 21,000 vehicles.

He however noted that only half of those vehicles are compliant, hence lead to lose of revenue to the county.

The Governor asked those who are yet to comply to do so before they are kicked out of the CBD.

"Between 10,000 to 11,000 vehicles are non-compliant. This is a new administration and we must follow the law," he said.

He also noted that most of the saccos are operating with fake letters and have not paid for their licenses.

"I am giving you this week to pay and regularize your licenses, failure to do so you will have to get out of the CBD," he added.

The Governor told the PSV operators that he will be hold quarterly meetings with them, so as to to take stock of the progress made in their discussions.

