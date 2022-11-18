Kenya: Sakaja Orders Crackdown on Unlicensed Taxis, Tuk-Tuks in Nairobi

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja on Friday ordered a crackdown on unauthorized vehicles operating in Nairobi's Central District (CBD) including Voxy, Noah, Sientas and TukTuks out of the CBD immediately.

The Governor who was speaking during a deliberations meeting with the Public Service Operators in the city said the move is aimed at restoring sanity in the city.

He said this crackdown will also cover upper hill and other city zones where they are not licensed to operate.

"I don't want to see those small vehicles operating as PSVs in the CBD they should be removed immediately. If we allow this to continue with this it will lead to anarchy," Governor Sakaja stated.

In the recent years the private taxis have increased in number in the CBD with some even ferrying passengers to upcountry areas including Kisumu, Eldoret, Kisii and Kakamega among others.

The move had caused jittery among PSV operators who lamented over unfair practice as they claim that most of those vehicles don't pay dues to the county.

The Governor emphasized the need to on the need to operate within the law, saying no one will be allowed to operate with impunity.

The Governor asked the operators to self- regulate and instill discipline within their sector.

He noted that he is aware that some Saccos have been operating with fake letters and asked them to surrender them and pay their dues to the county.

He also reported that his administration will also review and verify that Saccos are operating at their designated zones so as to avoid encroaching other people's zones.