Kenya: Mutua Meets Foreign Office Staff, Diaspora Community in U.S. Tour

Nairobi — Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary Dr. Alfred Mutua is on an official visit to United States where he has been visiting Kenya's missions as well as meeting with the Kenyan diaspora.

During the tour Dr Mutua has visited Kenya's Los Angeles Mission as well as Kenya's Washington D.C. Embassy on Thursday.

He also met with Kenyans living in Diaspora in Seattle, Washington, at an event organized by the North West Kenyan Association in the United States.

The Kenyans he met in Seattle were glad to get the opportunity to interact with him and share their experiences and expectations of President William Ruto's government.

Appreciating the huge contribution they make to our economy through their remittances, Dr. Mutua assured them that the Ruto government will enact changes which will impact them positively.

Among the changes he mentioned are plans to open more consulates in the United States; one for the Midwest, either in Chicago or Mineappolis, another for the South, either in Dallas or Atlanta, and one in the Northwest in Seattle.

Dr. Mutua also said that more mobile biometric kits to process passports, Huduma Numbers and Identity Cards will be made available.

He said that the government is also working on a Diaspora Mpesa service and a banking and loan system for Kenyans to save at home which will also encourage Kenyans and foreigners to invest in Kenya, so that they can take advantage of the Public Private Partnership program and low cost housing ventures and other projects in Kenya.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As for the Kenyans living out of status, Dr. Mutua told the excited Kenyans that the government will be requesting the US govt to give amnesty to Kenyans living out of status so that their stay there can be legalized.

Visiting the Kenyan Embassy in Washington DC where he was hosted by Amb. Lazarus Amayo and his deputy, Amb. David Gacheru, Dr Mutua met embassy staff where he was able to discussion with them the expectations of the Ruto administration.

They also discussed how to grow trade, get scholarships and explore more job opportunities for Kenyans.

They also discussed how to improve services to Kenyans, and serve them efficiently, especially in processing their documents aming other issues.

Dr. Mutua took the opportunity, to assured them as well as all Kenya's Mission staff all over the world that he understands some of the challenges facing them and that he is already working on them.