Tanzania: Quality Healthcare for Sickle Cell Patients

Zanzibar — The Ministry of Health has formed a partnership with other health organisations to ensure quality healthcare to sickle cell patients.

The Public Private Partnership (PPP) with some organisations such as Tanzania Non-communicable Diseases Alliance (TANCDA) is aimed at addressing preventable child deaths from Sickle Cell Disease through newborn screening, treatment, and raising public awareness about the disease.

The Ministry of Health's Director of Curative Services Department Prof Paschal Ruggajo revealed that during the 4th National Scientific Conference on Non-Communicable Diseases held here recently.

The conference was graced by Prof James Mdoe Deputy Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Higher Education.

"About 11,000 children with sickle cell are born annually and most of them dying ... with the new measures and collaboration, we can save the children," Prof Ruggajo said.

He mentioned some of the measures as raising public awareness about the disease by discouraging misconception and encouraging newborn screening, and expanding the use of hydroxyurea for SCD treatment in the country by including the drug in the country's national health insurance scheme.

Hydroxyurea is a medicine that doctors use to treat people with sickle cell disease.

He noted that people who plan to get married will also be targeted in the campaign so they can be advised to go for SCD genes and get appropriate counselling.

Sickle cell disease (SCD) is a common inherited blood disorder. Some of the disease symptoms are infections, pain and fatigue.

The conference organised by the Ministry of Health in collaboration with Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (MUHAS) together with the Catholic University of Health and Allied Sciences (CUHAS) was among the activities to mark this year's 'National Non-Communicable Diseases Week.

The week-long activities commenced on November 5 to 12, this year with the aim of raising awareness about NCDs.

On his part, the PS expressed gratitude to President Samia Suluhu Hassan for her commitment in improving healthcare in the country, stressing the importance of taking measures to reduce the risk of suffering from NCDs.

Ms Arafa Salim Said, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the 'Sickle Cell Disease Patients (SCDP) Community of Tanzania expressed her happiness about the new development in improving health care for them, especially increasing access to hydroxyurea and public awareness about the disease.

Dr Emmanuela Ambrose, a sickle cell expert from CUHAS, said the partnership to improve care for SCD patients was a milestone in the fight against the disease.

Many families cannot afford to buy hydroxyurea for their children. It is important medicine as it reduces pain, risks for stroke, and reduces frequent need for blood transfusion," he said.

Other NCDs such as cancers, diabetes, heart complications, mental health and road accidents are among the diseases which dominated the conference discussion.