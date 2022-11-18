# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

Eritrea: Nationwide Cervical Cancer Vaccination Programme

18 November 2022
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Cervical Cancer vaccination program will be carried out from 21 to 25 November nationwide, the ministry of health announced.

According to Mr. Tedros Yihdego, head of the National Vaccination Programs at the Ministry of Health, the Cervical Cancer Vaccination program will be carried out at 1 thousand 382 schools, 301 health stations, 250 temporary stations, as well as 60 mobile facilities for females from 9 to 15 years of age.

Indicating that preparations have been finalized for the successful implementation of the vaccination program, Mr. Tedros said that awareness-raising campaigns have been conducted in all languages since last September by establishing task forces in 67 subzones.

Mr. Tedros went on to say that the vaccination program will be carried out in two phases, the first will be from Monday 21 November till Friday 25 November; the second phase will be conducted after six months on May 2023. For better results, Mr. Tedros called on vaccinating girls to make sure that they are vaccinated in both phases.

Mr. Tedros, finally, called on society, government, and concerned institutions to play a due part in the successful implementation of the vaccination program.

