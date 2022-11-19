Egypt Reclaims 5 Million Feddans - Agriculture Ministry

The Egyptian state is implementing mega projects in the agricultural sector to raise the cultivated areas to more than 9.7 million feddans, Spokesman for the Agriculture Ministry Mohamed Al Qersh said Friday

We aim to achieve food security, he added in televised statements.

The new agricultural projects have contributed to the availability of many crops due to increasing productivity to 18 ardebs per feddan (1 ardeb is equivalent to 150kg), the spokesman said.

The state is working to reclaim more than five million feddans, he added.

MENA