Malawi: Army Sends 731 Soldiers to DRC for Peace Keeping

Malawi Defense Force (MDF) is deploying 731 troops to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on peacekeeping mission.

This comes as rebels have intensified attacks in northern DRC, prompting the DRC government to employ volunteer combatants.

MDF Chief of Staff Major General George Jaffu has called on the soldiers to be professional and disciplined when executing their duties, after they deploy in January next year.

He made the remarks at Chikala Hills in Machinga during closing of a 12 weeks training for the soldiers.

US Ambassador to Malawi David Young said the United States is committed to supporting MDF peacekeeping training.

British High Commissioner to Malawi David Beer commended the MDF for being reliable global partners in restoring order in countries where there are wars and tensions.