# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

Malawi: Parliament Suspends Legislator for Arrogance

19 November 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara on Friday suspended Blantyre North MP Francis Phiso (DPP) for arrogance and open defiance.

Phiso has been suspended from attending parliamentary proceedings from Friday to Monday.

Gotani Hara told the House on Friday that she has revoked section 105 of rules governing operations of the House after Phiso on Friday failed to respect orders from the Speaker.

Phiso wanted to speak on a point of order but the Speaker told him to wait but the legislator walked out of the House as the speaker was addressing him.

The lawmaker was however not in the house when the order was made.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.
# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.