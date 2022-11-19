Malawi: First Lady Pledges Support for Infertile Women

First Lady Madam Monica Chakwera and other 14 African First Ladies have pledged to support infertile women who face discrimination in societies.

The group made the commitment at the just ended ninth conference of Merck Foundation Africa-Asia Luminary that was held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The meeting in Dubai monitored online discussed strategies and impact of partnership programmes on breaking infertility among other issues.

"On behalf of the people of Malawi, we welcome a long term partnership with Merck Foundation to establish a strong platform of specialised and well trained health experts to transform the health sector in Malawi," said Madam Chakwera during the conference.

Merck Foundation's Chief Executive Officer, who doubled as Chairperson of Merck Foundation Africa-Asia Luminary, Doctor Rasha Kelej, lauded the two-day conference in Dubai.

"Merck Foundation through its scholarships has built the capacities of medical doctors across various African countries in the areas of diabetes, cancer and fertility care among others," said the seemingly delighted Kelej.

Infertility is a global health issue affecting millions of people of reproductive age worldwide. Available

data from the World Health Organization (WHO) suggests that between 48 million couples and 186 million people have infertility globally.