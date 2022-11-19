Kenyans Out to Use Great Ethiopia Run as a Springboard to Success

Addis Ababa — Tirunesh Dibaba, Selemon Barega and Yalemzerf Yehualaw are among many athletes who have become world beaters after winning the prestigious Great Ethiopian Run, that is what is inspiring Kenyans ahead of the 2022 event.

Kenya will be represented by two athletes, Victor Kipruto and Victor Muti who will be making their debuts and seeking to give Kenya its maiden victory in the race.

However, the duo, who are among over 300 elite athletes registered for the event will battle it out with seasoned runners led by home boys Gemechu Dida who won the 10km run in 2021 and Abe Gashahun who was the 2020 champion.

Moges Tumay who came second in 2017, Hailemariam Amare who is the reigning African 5000m and 3000m Steeplechase champion.

Ugandans Allan Kibet and Kenneth Kiprop are other athletes to watch out in the presence of Eritreans.

Speaking after the early morning training in Entoto high altitude area, Kenya's Kipruto said he has prepared well enough and is ready to make history.

"I expect to run a good race on Sunday and set a good time, my Personal Best is the target. I don't want to compare myself with someone, but I am expecting to be champion more than Eliud Kipchoge," Kipruto, who is based in Iten and a 5000m runner said.

Meanwhile, Ugandan Allan Kibet, who is based at Kapchorwa where world record holder in both 5000m and 10,000m Joshua Cheptegei comes from, said he is using he race as a springboard to success.

"I am happy to come participate here, this is my first time, I am a 5000m runners and that will boost me. Being in Ethiopia is good, because I will get experience and learn more, I want to be like Joshus Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo, so Ugandans should expect good performance," Kibet, who has schooled in Kapsabet said.

-Women's race-

In the women's race, no Kenyan has been entered and Ethiopians are expected to dominate led by Zeineba Yimer, who is the 2017 champion and was 4th at the 2020 World Half Marathon Championships.

Others are 2018 champion Foyten Tesfay, Dera Dida, who was second at the 2019 World Cross Country and Rahma Tusa, who was 3rd at the 2021 Valencia Marathon.

-Chief Guest Peres-

Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir, who is the reigning Olympic Champion was the event Chief Guest accompanied by athletics legendary Moses Tanui.

"It's a great race where great athletes have won like Haile Gebrselassie, you start at home, so it's a good program," Jepchirchir said.

Tirunesh Dibaba won the race in 2003 and went on to become a three-time Olympic champion and five-time world champion, Barega was the 2017 champion and went on to become an Olympic champion, World Indoor champion and Youth champion.

While the latest is Yalemzerf Yehualaw who is the reigning champion and went on to win the 2022 London Marathon.

-Alex Isaboke is reporting from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia-