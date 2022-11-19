Zimbabwe: Murder Cases Continue to Rise

A Chiweshe man has been arrested for killing his brother following an argument over sharing of money, while five machete wielding robbers attacked and killed a man at a squatter camp in Zvishavane, as such killings continue to rise countrywide.

Police have been expressing concern over an increase in such killings emanating from disputes, while others from robberies.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi urged people to solve disputes amicably while the police were on high alert to bring robbers to book.

"On November 14, 2022, police in St Alberts arrested Rangarirai Mafigu aged 28 after he allegedly struck his brother, Chriswell Mafigu aged 26, once on the head with a hoe after a misunderstanding over the sharing of money they had worked for at a farm in Chiweshe," he said.

"The victim sustained a deep cut on the head and died on the spot."

In another case, police in Marondera arrested Lovemore Chishiri (44) in connection with a killing where he allegedly fatally assaulted his ex-wife, Spiwe Chishiri (41), on Tuesday at Lower Paradise after he found her with a man, although he and Chishiri were no longer man and wife.

Police are also investigating a suspected murder where five unknown suspects, armed with machetes, knives and logs, attacked and killed a man only known as Tinashe at a squatter camp near China Zim Gold Mill, Zvishavane, on Tuesday. Tinashe sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

People found guilty of such killing, as opposed to self defence or a pure accident where no one else is to blame, are charged with murder or with culpable homicide.

Murder charges arise when the killing is intentional or can be construed as intentional, while culpable homicide arises when someone, without the intention to kill, takes action that the reasonable person would realise could lead to death or serious injury.

Killing during some types of violent crime, such as a robbery, are always assumed to be murder.

Meanwhile, police are appealing for information that may assist in identifying an unknown man, aged approximately 30, who died on the spot in a fatal road accident.

The victim was hit by a motorist while trying to cross Samora Machel Avenue, opposite Telone Building, Harare, on October 30.

He was wearing black jean trousers, a brown T-shirt, and a brown jacket.

Anyone with information that might assist with investigations should contact any nearest police station.